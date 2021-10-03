Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

HLF opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.