HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,212.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $269.58 million and approximately $7,212.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004319 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029993 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00028042 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.