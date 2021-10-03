Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

