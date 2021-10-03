Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

HCAR remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 155,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,918. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

