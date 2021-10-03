Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,053 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $72,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $347.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

