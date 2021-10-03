Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 207,100 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Broadband worth $79,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $47,904,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

LBRDK opened at $175.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

