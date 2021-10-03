Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2,141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819,850 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ferro were worth $41,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.37 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.