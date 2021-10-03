Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $59.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,978 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $59,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $127.72 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

