Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,070,218 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 180,475.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $63,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in General Motors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 114,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.