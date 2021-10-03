Head to Head Survey: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Li Auto and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $43.51, indicating a potential upside of 65.50%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68% Kandi Technologies Group 22.33% -4.47% -3.60%

Risk & Volatility

Li Auto has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Kandi Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 18.61 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -164.31 Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 4.54 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -23.74

Kandi Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Li Auto beats Kandi Technologies Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

