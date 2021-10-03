Head-To-Head Contrast: Boqii (NYSE:BQ) vs. AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Boqii alerts:

This table compares Boqii and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boqii and AiHuiShou International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 1.34 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -13.47 AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.25 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

Boqii has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AiHuiShou International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boqii and AiHuiShou International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boqii presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 336.68%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 118.42%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats Boqii on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.