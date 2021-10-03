Head to Head Analysis: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and DZS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 8.52 -$1.82 million N/A N/A DZS $300.64 million 1.10 -$23.08 million ($0.01) -1,212.00

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DZS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and DZS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A DZS 0 0 5 0 3.00

DZS has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.89%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DZS is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DZS has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and DZS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A DZS -11.74% 1.19% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of DZS shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of DZS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DZS beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About DZS

DZS, Inc. engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions. The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

