Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $176.77 or 0.00368381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $110.95 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 657,759 coins and its circulating supply is 627,623 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

