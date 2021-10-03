HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $783.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

