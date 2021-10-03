HaloDAO Price Up 0.1% This Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $88,717.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.