H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$197.52 million and a P/E ratio of 50.43. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.43.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million. Analysts expect that H2O Innovation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

