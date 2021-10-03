GYEN Hits 1-Day Volume of $349,391.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $349,391.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.91 or 1.00049486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.21 or 0.07033347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

