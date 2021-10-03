Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

GWRE stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

