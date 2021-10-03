Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 81.8% in September

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.06 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

