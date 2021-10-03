Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the August 31st total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $15.60 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

