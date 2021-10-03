Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

GWB opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

