Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,817 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

