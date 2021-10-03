Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 122 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,465,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,338,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 145,840 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,575 shares of company stock worth $14,996,024 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

