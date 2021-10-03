Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,031 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 96.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

