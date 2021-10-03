Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 811 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Arconic worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $32.55 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.