Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.02 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE EPR opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.