Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.