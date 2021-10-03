Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stamps.com by 68.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,490,000 after acquiring an additional 62,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $329.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

