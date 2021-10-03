Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.67

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.67 and traded as high as $23.55. Gray Television shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 362,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

