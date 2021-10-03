Graphlinq Protocol Market Cap Reaches $11.31 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and $499,408.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.19 or 0.44873119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00243084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00117629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

