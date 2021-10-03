Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

