Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,968 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

