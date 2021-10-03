GokuMarket Credit Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $730,065.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00355057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000930 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

