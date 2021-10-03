Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $14.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,553,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,202,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

