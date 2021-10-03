Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 225.5% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

