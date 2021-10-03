Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 567,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,244. Global Digital Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Global Digital Solutions
