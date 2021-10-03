Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Glaukos worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $48.51 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

