Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

