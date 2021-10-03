Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.