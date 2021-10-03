GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 47.3% in September

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 309,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 558.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.