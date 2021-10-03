Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report sales of $4.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 494,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 768,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,628.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

