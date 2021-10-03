Genesis Shards (GS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,937.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $10,937.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00144577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.44 or 0.99829505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.41 or 0.07098105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

