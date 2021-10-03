General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.62 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

