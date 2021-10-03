Geeq Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $206,538.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001473 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

