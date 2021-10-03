Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

