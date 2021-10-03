GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

