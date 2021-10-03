GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

