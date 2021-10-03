GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $$43.28 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

