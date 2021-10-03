Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GAU has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.16. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.17.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

