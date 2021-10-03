G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 111.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 396.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 865,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,848. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $574.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

